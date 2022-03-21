Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

