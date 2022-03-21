Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

