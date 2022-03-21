Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of OPFI opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

