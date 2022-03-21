Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

