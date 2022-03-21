Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.71.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 1,358,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,023. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after buying an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

