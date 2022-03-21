Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $542.44 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $542.44 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,839,330,185 coins and its circulating supply is 12,547,863,032 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

