Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.55. 26,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,268. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

