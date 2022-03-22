-$0.03 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHEK stock remained flat at $$0.41 on Monday. 1,176,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.