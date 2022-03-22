$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,709. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 145.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in StarTek by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

