$0.24 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. 12,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,484. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 324.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,322,000 after buying an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $15,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $10,327,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

