$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

