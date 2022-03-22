-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMDA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 433,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,201. The company has a market cap of $259.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

