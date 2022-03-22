$0.39 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 545,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

