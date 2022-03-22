-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 117.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 5,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,467. The company has a market cap of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

