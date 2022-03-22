$0.62 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.