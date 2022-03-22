$0.62 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.