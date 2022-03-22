-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.