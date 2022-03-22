$0.83 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 358.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

