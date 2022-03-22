-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($0.73). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,234,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

