$1.18 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,277. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

