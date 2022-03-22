$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Workday stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.