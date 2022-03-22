10,578 Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

