11,865 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

