12,609 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 377,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 88,574 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

