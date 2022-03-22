$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $132.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $141.68 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $445.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $473.77 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $497.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.26. 544,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,174.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

