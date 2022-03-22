150,000 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4,754.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 176,983 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 702.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of VMware by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,068. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

