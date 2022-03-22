1,770 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,043,000 after buying an additional 55,981 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of BFAM opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $135.54. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

