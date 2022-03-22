1,771 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 125,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.78 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

