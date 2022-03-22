18,301 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,301 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. 195,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,833,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

