1,914 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.98. 48,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

