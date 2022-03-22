$2.96 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to announce $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,387. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.19 and a 200 day moving average of $428.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

