2,029 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

