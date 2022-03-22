21,278 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 142,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,067. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

