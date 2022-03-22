$23.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to report $23.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.61 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.98 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.30 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

NYSE:HUM opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,554,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

