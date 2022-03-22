2,752 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

