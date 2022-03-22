$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BXGet Rating) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE:BX traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,665. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

