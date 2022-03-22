$3.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the lowest is $3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

VRTX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.26. 1,555,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

