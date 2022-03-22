$30.71 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.52 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $149.56 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132 over the last three months. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 39,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $486.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

