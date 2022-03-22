3,033 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

