$4.69 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to post $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the highest is $4.94. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $20.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $21.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $22.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WLL opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.