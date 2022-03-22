$410.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to announce $410.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $410.80 million. Stride reported sales of $392.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

