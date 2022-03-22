$54.34 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce $54.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGC opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $668.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

