$60.66 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to report $60.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.28 million and the highest is $65.50 million. Porch Group reported sales of $26.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.