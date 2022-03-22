6,500 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

