6,893 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,333 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50.

