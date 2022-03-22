$7.44 Million in Sales Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to report $7.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.28 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. Biodesix posted sales of $28.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year sales of $38.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 million to $38.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $53.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

