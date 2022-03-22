7,500 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 206.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 130,632 shares of company stock worth $696,590 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.