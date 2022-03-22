908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg Sells 19,881 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $398,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 908 Devices alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, John Kenneweg sold 119 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,380.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 17.05.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 67.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 86,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.