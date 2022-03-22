a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

