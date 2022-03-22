Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 187 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $161.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

