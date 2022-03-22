Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $160.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

